Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $71.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $71.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00255875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00509460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00253806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Falcon Project Token Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

