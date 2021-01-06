EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Head to Head Comparison

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86% Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EZCORP and Mountain Crest Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.64%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.33 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.44 Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mountain Crest Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned and operated 512 pawn stores in the United States; 357 pawn stores in Latin America; 123 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru; and 22 financial services stores in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

