Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

