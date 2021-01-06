Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading 5% Higher

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.58. 324,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 226,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

