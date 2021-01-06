EXMR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000224 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

