Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 642,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

