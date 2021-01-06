Everus (EVR) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Everus has a total market cap of $11.54 million and $31.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00315616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.23 or 0.02987722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.