EUNO Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $7,077.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,083,221,677 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

