Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $291,593.70 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETSY stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 2,138,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

