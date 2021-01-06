Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.62

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 263658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. The firm has a market cap of C$183.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Get Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) alerts:

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.0285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.