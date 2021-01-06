Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.94

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 80457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,568. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

