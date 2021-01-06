Essentia Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,272.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Essentia has a total market cap of $315,259.23 and $6,272.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00338242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025244 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

