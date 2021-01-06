ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ESE opened at $100.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

