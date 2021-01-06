Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.09

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.09 and last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 372254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 60.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

