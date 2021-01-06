Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

