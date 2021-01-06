Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.