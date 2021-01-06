EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 5.5%

EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. 48,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 30,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

