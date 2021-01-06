ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUS. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

ePlus stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,561 shares of company stock valued at $815,949. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 21.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,582 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

