Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.80

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 35933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

