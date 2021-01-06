Entercom Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 979 call options.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

ETM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

