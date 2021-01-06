EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 2,058,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,542,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 974,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 832,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

