ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 1,376,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,101,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,519 shares of company stock worth $85,711. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

