Endor Protocol Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $7.76 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, DEx.top, Upbit and CoinBene. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00267139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00041673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.60 or 0.01566026 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.