Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 4,543,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,375. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $897.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

