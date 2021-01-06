Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

