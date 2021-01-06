Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Shares Up 0.2%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.08. 17,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 97,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Empower Company Profile (NYSE:EMPW)

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

