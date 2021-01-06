Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 27,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 330,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$24.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.