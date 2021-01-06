Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 90.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 42.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Emerald by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Emerald by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

In other news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

