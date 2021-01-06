Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 42.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Emerald by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerald by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Emerald stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

