Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.42.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$53.16. The company had a trading volume of 578,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

