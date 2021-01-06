Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $13.51. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

