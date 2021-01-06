Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

