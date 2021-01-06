Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.25

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $907.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Elementis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

