Electromed, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electromed in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ELMD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the second quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Electromed by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

