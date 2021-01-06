Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

