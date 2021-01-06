Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $2.07 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Elastos has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6.17 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005006 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001406 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.