Effect.AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,112.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.39 million and $31,112.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018603 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.