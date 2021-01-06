Edward Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $55,700.00.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $31,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

