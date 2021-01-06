Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00.
EXTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,333. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
