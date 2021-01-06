Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00.

EXTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,333. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

