Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.