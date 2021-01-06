Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.