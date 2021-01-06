Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 7.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.84. 1,518,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,828,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

