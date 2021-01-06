Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

EIX opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $137,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

