Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 27.8% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $535,115.71 and $793.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00338242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.