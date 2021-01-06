Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

About Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

