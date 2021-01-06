ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.64

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 20562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.4770233 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s payout ratio is -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.