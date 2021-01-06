Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ebix stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,751. Ebix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $39.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ebix by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

