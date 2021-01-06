Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 13.2%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.20. 14,062,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,880,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Ebang International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $303,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.