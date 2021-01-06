Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
