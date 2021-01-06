Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

