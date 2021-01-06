Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,699. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
