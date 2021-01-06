Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,699. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.