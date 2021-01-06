Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

