Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 242,152 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.